'Senseless confrontation': Victim of Martindale shooting identified

Police have identified the victim of a northeast shooting as a 33-year-old Calgary man.

James Allan Feeney was pronounced dead in the community of Martindale at 3 p.m. on April 29.

Police say he died from "multiple gunshot wounds."

Two other people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but they've since been upgraded to stable condition. Both victims remain in hospital, police said.

Officials say the situation in Martindale began as "a senseless confrontation."

"We continue to pursue all tips and information from the public and have been working around the clock to hold those involved responsible," said Staff Sgt. Gregson of the CPS homicide unit in a statement.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard N.E., and say officers are continuing the search on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips