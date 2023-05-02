'Senseless confrontation': Victim of Martindale shooting identified

James Allan Feeney, 33, was shot multiple times in the northeast community of Martindale on Saturday afternoon. Police say he died at the scene. James Allan Feeney, 33, was shot multiple times in the northeast community of Martindale on Saturday afternoon. Police say he died at the scene.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina