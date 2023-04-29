Saturday afternoon shooting in northeast leaves 1 dead, others shot

At least one person is dead and several others shot late Saturday afternoon in northeast Calgary.

The incident took place at 3:07 p.m. on the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard.

Police are in the area looking for the suspect.

Traffic is expected to be disrupted.

Police ask that anyone in the area with security footage or who may have witnessed the incident contact them at 403-266-1234. Those that wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.