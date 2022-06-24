Sentence appeals granted in 3 Alberta multiple murder cases
Sentence appeals granted in 3 Alberta multiple murder cases
Four convicted multiple murderers in Alberta will be offered the chance to plead their cases to a parole board much earlier after series of appeal decisions on Friday.
Derek Saretzky, Edward Downey, Joshua Frank and Jason Klaus all had their sentence appeals granted by the Alberta Court of Appeal in Calgary.
The men, who murdered eight people as a result of their crimes, had appealed their sentences that originally would have prevented them from seeking parole for between 50 to 75 years, depending on the number of murder convictions each one had.
The decision centred on Alexandre Bissonnette, the gunman who killed six worshippers at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 and was initially sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 40 years.
In that case, the Supreme Court of Canada decided life sentences with no chance of parole were considered "cruel and unusual punishment" and therefore "unconstitutional."
As a result, Bissonette's sentence was changed to allow him to be eligible for parole in 25 years.
That means all of the Alberta men will be allowed to apply for parole in the same period of time.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
Roe v. Wade abortion ruling raising alarms among Canadian advocates
Canadian advocates are cautioning against complacency regarding abortions protections in place in Canada, after the U.S. Supreme court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Roe v. Wade: These U.S. states are likely to ban abortion
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, 26 states are likely to ban abortions; 13 of which are expected to enact bans against the medical procedure immediately.
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
Two dead, 10 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say
Two people were killed and around 10 wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said.
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
'So scary': Flying shovel misses Mississauga driver by just centimetres
An Ontario driver is speaking out after a shovel struck her windshield while she was driving on the highway.
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
Edmonton
-
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
-
Alberta health minister to participate in Denmark summit
Alberta's health minister is travelling to Denmark and the United Kingdom for a series of meetings with health-care leaders and innovators.
Vancouver
-
Former CFL player convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder won't be eligible for parole for 14 years
A former professional football player who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend will not be eligible for parole for 14 years.
-
Just in time for summer: 2 Vancouver beaches closed to swimming due to E. coli
With hot weather on the way this weekend for the first time this summer, many Vancouverites will be heading for the beach. Unfortunately, two popular beaches will be closed to swimming because of E. coli contamination.
-
'Everything's on the table': Vancouver police tight-lipped as they investigate Indigenous teen's death
Vancouver police insist there's not much they can say publicly about their investigation into the death of missing Indigenous teen Noelle 'Ellie' O'Soup, but 'everything's on the table' as they work to determine how and why she died.
Atlantic
-
Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Glace Bay, N.S.
An Amber Alert has been issued by Cape Breton Regional Police for a missing teenager.
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
Vancouver Island
-
Boy, 17, in critical condition after crash at Saanich crosswalk
Saanich police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking at a crosswalk on Thursday evening.
-
IIO investigating death of man who was held in Campbell River RCMP custody
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered medical distress while in RCMP custody in Campbell River, B.C., and later died.
-
Snowbirds grounded after problem discovered with emergency ejection parachute
A problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute has grounded the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
Toronto
-
Toronto Police pitch licence plate scanners as a way to close parking ticket 'loophole'
The Toronto Police Service are eyeing ways to add more technology to the city’s parking system in a way that could give drivers more options to avoid tickets — and close what one self-styled parking vigilante calls a “loophole.”
-
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
-
TTC facing nearly $3M in lawsuits filed by former employees over vaccine policies
The Toronto Transit Commission is facing nearly $3 million worth of wrongful dismissal lawsuits filed by former employees in conjunction with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy implemented late last year.
Montreal
-
Anger, political pushback in Quebec after Legault says cultures are 'not on the same level'
Those who know the debate most intimately said there's little nuance to be found in Quebec Premier Legault's arguments about Quebec's immigration model. 'Every time it's as painful as it is the first time,' said a spokesperson for a Sikh group.
-
Man dead after being stabbed by 21-year-old son, police say
A 62-year-old man is dead after being stabbed by his son in the early morning hours on Friday in St-Laurent, Montreal police say.
-
New legal challenge takes aim at Bill 96's rule on translating court documents
A second legal challenge has been filed against Bill 96, focusing on a rule requiring corporations to translate -- at their own cost -- court documents into French. This could include First Nations, one-person businesses, charities and all sorts of groups. Lawyers argue the rule is unconstitutional.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa parents demand answers after boy, 11, not dropped off by school bus
An Ottawa family is demanding answers after their son went missing for five hours following his pickup from school on Monday.
-
Impact of Roe v. Wade ruling felt in Ottawa
The impact of the Roe v. Wade ruling in the United States, allowing states to ban abortions, is being felt here in the nation’s capital.
-
Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod out of Ford cabinet, taking break to address health
The Nepean MPP’s exclusion means there is only one cabinet minister from Ottawa in the new Progressive Conservative government. Kanata-Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton will remain the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.
Kitchener
-
Vehicles damaged at Waterloo dealerships
Waterloo regional police are investigating after 21 vehicles at four Waterloo dealerships were vandalized in the space of two days.
-
Endangered butterfly spotted in southwestern Ontario for first time in 3 decades
The success is thanks to a team of local scientists.
-
Neither police nor bylaw will be at Kitchener encampment on eviction day, says region
The region says they expect encampment residents to comply with the order to leave and enforcement won’t be needed.
Saskatoon
-
Accused in Saskatoon child abuse trial says she hadn't tied door with rope before
A woman at the centre of a child abuse case took the stand in her own trial. She told court why her nephews were found in an empty room, locked shut with rope.
-
North Battleford man faces murder charge in mother's death
A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother's death.
-
Parents believe son could have been sexual assault victim at Sask. group home
Naomi and Al Hawkins say they were in “shock” and “alarmed” when they heard that the man who took care of their son at a group home in Hepburn, Sask. was facing several sexual assault charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury boutique owner to retire after an 56 years downtown
After an incredible 56 years in business, a Sudbury boutique owner has decided to retire and close her shop.
-
Food, beverage and hospitality businesses in North Bay struggle to find workers
While customers are returning to restaurants and hotels, many business owners in North Bay say their staff is still missing.
-
Northern Ont. woman killed in motorcycle crash with moose
A 60-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford was killed Thursday night after she hit a moose with her motorcycle on Highway 144.
Winnipeg
-
Five Winnipeg students involved in 'pepper spray' incident while riding bus to school
A group of students from a school in Winnipeg's River Park South neighbourhood were involved in a 'pepper spray incident' while riding to school on a Winnipeg Transit bus, says a local school division.
-
'It just made my heart warm': Winnipeg bus driver's act of kindness captured on video
An act of kindness from a Winnipeg bus driver is being shared by a passenger who says it warmed his heart to witness.
-
Possible tornado being investigated in Manitoba community
Environment Canada is investigating a possible tornado in Binscarth, Man. on Thursday night.
Regina
-
'A powerful, photogenic storm': More than 20 tornado warnings issued during stormy Saskatchewan night
Saskatchewan's skies lived up to its moniker Thursday night, creating some picturesque storm clouds.
-
'Anomalies' on site of Regina General Hospital parking lot identified as debris, building materials
Planning for the new General Hospital Parkade project is continuing, after no historical burials were found following investigation into anomalies identified by ground penetrating radar.
-
3 Regina youth charged after police discover gun during traffic stop
Three teenagers are facing several charges after police found a gun following a traffic stop early Friday morning in Regina.