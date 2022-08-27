Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital

RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.

According to police, around 4:10 p.m., a white truck was passing vehicles when it pulled in front of an SUV southbound on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, around two kilometres south of the Highway 581 overpass near Carstairs.

The truck then broke "aggressively" ahead of the SUV, with a family inside, Mounties said.

In an attempt to avoid the truck in front of them, the SUV driver swerved but lost contact with the road surface, rolling before stopping along the median fence.

A five-year-old child was ejected from the SUV and was rushed to hospital by STARS in life-threatening condition.

Police say the four other occupants, two children and two adults, were taken by ground ambulance to area hospitals in serious condition.

The white truck did not remain at the scene of the crash, RCMP added.

As of 7:30 p.m., investigators remained at the scene and traffic was limited to one lane northbound and southbound.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage to contact the Didsbury detachment at 403-335-3382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.