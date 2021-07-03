CALGARY -- A second day of active weather is expected for southern Alberta as Environment Canada reinstated severe thunderstorm watches for the city of Calgary on Saturday.

The agency says "conditions are favourable" for storm activity that could result in strong wind, large hail and heavy rain.

While the weather in Calgary and area is clear right now, Environment Canada says that could change by the afternoon.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop along the foothills this afternoon and move eastward through the evening. Some of these thunderstorms may produce severe weather," it wrote.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Be prepared for severe weather."

Full details on the communities under the watch status are available online.

HEAT WARNING NO LONGER IN EFFECT

While the risk of thunderstorms in southern Alberta is still considerable for many regions, Environment Canada has dropped the heat warning that was put in place as a result of the recent heat wave.

According to Calgary's forecast, the daytime high is expected to be 27 C, dropping to 15 C overnight.

The cooler conditions brought along with the rain are expected to cool the city down to 19 C on Sunday and 18 C on Monday, with overnight lows at 12 and 11 C respectively.

The relief isn't shared across the entire province yet as many areas in central and northern Alberta remain extremely hot.