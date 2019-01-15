A Calgary priest has been charged in connection to alleged sexual assaults that happened at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in 2012.

Last October, Calgary police received a complaint from a woman who said she was sexually touched without her consent several times by a priest at the church, located at 5552 Madigan Drive N.E.

The assaults allegedly happened between September and October of 2012.

On Friday, police arrested Malcolm Joe D’Souza, 62, and he was charged with one count of sexual assault.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary released a statement on Tuesday and said it was aware of the charges and that D’Souza was placed on administrative leave and prohibited from ‘exercising any priestly ministry’ last October.

The church says it will not comment further on the charge as the matter is before the courts and that it is cooperating with the police investigation.

D’Souza is scheduled to appear in court on February 21, 2019.

Anyone with information about a sexual assault should call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org