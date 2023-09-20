Sexual orientation, gender identity education the topic of Lethbridge rally

Hundreds of people gathered outside Lethbridge city hall on Wednesday morning, chanting and holding signs, arguing for or against the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

The group "1 Million March 4 Children" held numerous rallies across Canada, arguing that sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) education should be removed from schools.

"We are holding this protest because we feel as parents and community members that its our responsibility to stand up for our children and grandchildren and make sure they are receiving education at school and not sexual indoctrination," said Shell Landry, organizer of Lethbridge’s protest.

"It teaches kids from kindergarten - from a very small age where they are not developed mentally - to understand and comprehend what is being taught to them," Landry said. "It confuses them. They should not be receiving sexual education in elementary school."

Counter-protestors argue the rally was homophobic and transphobic.

"It's important to us that 2SLGBTQ+ students within Lethbridge are aware that they have support and that we feel it's important that they have a learning environment where they can feel that support, where they can feel affirmed," said Kim Siever, president of OUTreach southern Alberta Society and counter-protest organizer.

Gender identity in schools has been a hot topic in recent months, since Saskatchewan and New Brunswick adopted policies requiring parental consent for students under the age of 16 who want to change their pronouns at school.

The Lethbridge School Division's guidelines for attending to gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation in schools is 24 pages long.

Outlined in the document are things like how to handle name changes and why inclusive washrooms and change rooms are required.

"There is a wide range of diversity with our students, employees, and families," explains the document.

"Fostering an inclusive school community that recognizes the full range of uniqueness of our students is central to our work. All individuals in our system have the right to be open about who they are, including expressing their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression in an environment that is safe and values diversity. These guidelines are intended to address the unique needs of gender and sexual minority students."

To ready the entire document, you can visit the Lethbridge School Division's website.