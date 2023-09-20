Sexual orientation, gender identity education the topic of Lethbridge rally
Hundreds of people gathered outside Lethbridge city hall on Wednesday morning, chanting and holding signs, arguing for or against the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
The group "1 Million March 4 Children" held numerous rallies across Canada, arguing that sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) education should be removed from schools.
"We are holding this protest because we feel as parents and community members that its our responsibility to stand up for our children and grandchildren and make sure they are receiving education at school and not sexual indoctrination," said Shell Landry, organizer of Lethbridge’s protest.
"It teaches kids from kindergarten - from a very small age where they are not developed mentally - to understand and comprehend what is being taught to them," Landry said. "It confuses them. They should not be receiving sexual education in elementary school."
Counter-protestors argue the rally was homophobic and transphobic.
"It's important to us that 2SLGBTQ+ students within Lethbridge are aware that they have support and that we feel it's important that they have a learning environment where they can feel that support, where they can feel affirmed," said Kim Siever, president of OUTreach southern Alberta Society and counter-protest organizer.
Gender identity in schools has been a hot topic in recent months, since Saskatchewan and New Brunswick adopted policies requiring parental consent for students under the age of 16 who want to change their pronouns at school.
The Lethbridge School Division's guidelines for attending to gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation in schools is 24 pages long.
Outlined in the document are things like how to handle name changes and why inclusive washrooms and change rooms are required.
"There is a wide range of diversity with our students, employees, and families," explains the document.
"Fostering an inclusive school community that recognizes the full range of uniqueness of our students is central to our work. All individuals in our system have the right to be open about who they are, including expressing their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression in an environment that is safe and values diversity. These guidelines are intended to address the unique needs of gender and sexual minority students."
To ready the entire document, you can visit the Lethbridge School Division's website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
Amid rising rent prices, these are the apartments currently on the market
As average rent prices in Canada hit record highs, experts say it's going to take more than just interest rate hikes to cool the red-hot market, including a crucial boost in supply.
Security at Indian Consulate in Vancouver boosted after Trudeau's remarks on Nijjar killing
The Vancouver Police Department says it's beefing up security outside India's Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C.
John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and more authors sue OpenAI for copyright infringement
John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and George R.R. Martin are among 17 authors suing OpenAI for "systematic theft on a mass scale," the latest in a wave of legal action by writers concerned that artificial intelligence programs are using their copyrighted works without permission.
Has inflation changed the way you tip for various services? We want to hear from you
Amid the rising cost of living, tip-flation has seemingly reached all services, but how has it changed how much and how often you tip? We want to hear from you.
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
Edmonton
-
UCP stands behind MLA who spoke at LGBTQ2S+ policy protest in Red Deer
While Alberta's United Conservative Party has "not made any decisions" regarding LGBTQ2S+ policies in schools, a spokesperson said the UCP has no issue with an MLA joining protesters.
-
LGBTQ2S+ policies in schools subject of protests and counter-protests in Edmonton, Canada
Protesters from the MillionMarch4Children gathered outside the Alberta Teachers' Association building on 142 Street and 110 Avenue Wednesday morning, to protest what they call 'gender ideology' in Canada's schools.
-
City council mulls keeping Blatchford LRT station closed until neighbourhood fills out
The new LRT line into the Blatchford neighbourhood on the former municipal airport lands in north Edmonton is nearly complete, but one of the two new stations slated for it likely won't be open for years to come.
Vancouver
-
Brawl breaks out amid duelling Vancouver protests over LGBTQ2S+ education
Violence erupted between opponents and supporters of LGBTQ2S+ education during a pair of duelling protests held in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
Ministers in the hot seat at UBCM as mayors and councillors ask tough questions
The annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention was in full swing on Wednesday, with mayors and councillors taking the rare opportunity to ask cabinet ministers tough questions in front of their peers.
-
B.C. will take 'bigger role' in addressing short-term rentals, housing minister says
B.C.’s housing minister has confirmed the province will be taking “a bigger role in addressing short-term rentals” when new legislation is introduced in the fall.
Atlantic
-
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ education in schools.
-
Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
'It's not our problem. We didn't create this': N.S. advocates say RCMP apology pointless without action
A day after Nova Scotia's RCMP Commander announced the force would be apologizing to the black community for generations of street checks, some advocates say concrete changes are needed, or it's all wasted air.
Vancouver Island
-
Protesters arrested on Vancouver Island as groups clash over 'gender ideology' in schools
At least three people were arrested Wednesday as protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Nanaimo and Victoria to argue about the way schools teach sexuality and gender identity, and how teachers refer to transgender students.
-
B.C. teacher banned for exploiting vulnerable student for 'sexual advantage'
A former Vancouver Island gym teacher has permanently lost his teaching certificate after he started an intimate relationship with a vulnerable 15-year-old student and began dating the student shortly after graduation.
-
Victoria supportive housing facility's opening delayed
The opening of a supportive housing facility for 50 young people in Victoria has been delayed despite construction being complete, and outreach advocates say an extension may be needed to avoid displacing a dozen of the anticipated tenants.
Toronto
-
A timeline of the key events in the Ontario Greenbelt scandal
Another Ontario minister has resigned in the wake of the Ford government's removal of land from the Greenbelt. Here's a timeline of the key events that took place in the aftermath:
-
One person charged after weapon allegedly brought to duelling protests at Queen's Park in Toronto
Toronto police arrested one person at Queen's Park, where thousands of supporters and opponents of LGBTQ2S+-inclusive education held competing demonstrations on Wednesday.
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
Montreal
-
Two Montreal Island towns file court challenge to Quebec language law reform
Two Montreal suburbs filed a court challenge today to Quebec's 2022 language reform, seeking to be exempted from several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96.
-
Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crash lands on Montreal-area highway
Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.
-
Quebec eyes progressive retirement for family doctors to address shortage
There could be a deal announced soon that would allow retiring physicians in Quebec to work part-time to help address the shortage of family doctors in the province.
Ottawa
-
Three arrests made at 'Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested for inciting hatred at the 'One Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill Wednesday and a third person was arrested for causing a disturbance.
-
Carling high-rise proposal passes planning committee despite federal concerns
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, has once again passed at the city's planning and housing committee.
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
Kitchener
-
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
-
Musicians launch grassroots fundraiser to save the K-W Symphony
Local musicians are hoping to spread the word about a grassroots attempt to save the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, days after it abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
-
Driver dies after vehicle fire in Brant County: OPP
A driver has died after police say a vehicle was found on fire in Brant County on Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'It was so scary': Saskatoon couple raising funds to rebuild after fire
The owners of a home that was devastated by fire last week in the Massey Place neighbourhood are looking for support as they put their lives back together.
-
RCMP identify remains of Sask. woman missing since July
RCMP have identified human remains found near North Battleford last week as 20-year-old Nitanas Scarlett, reported missing on Aug. 7.
-
Sask. Polytech moving to U of S campus
Saskatchewan Polytechnic is moving its main Saskatoon campus to Innovation Place at the University of Saskatchewan campus.
Northern Ontario
-
Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Protests, counter-protests across the north Wednesday
Protests and counter-protests about gender inclusive education are taking place in communities across northeastern Ontario, here is a look at what is happening and why.
-
Commercial truck gets stuck at Sudbury job site
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a commercial truck got stuck at a construction site in Greater Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
With election day nearing, latest polling shows NDP surging ahead in Manitoba
Manitoba's NDP is on the rise according to new polling numbers released Wednesday.
-
Manitobans taking part in protests, counter-protests over LGBTQ2S+ rights in schools
Protests and counter-protests over LGBTQ2s+ rights in school are taking place in Manitoba on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba's two major political parties say they would not repeat COVID-19 lockdowns
The leaders of Manitoba's two largest political parties said Wednesday they would not impose the kind of restrictions on people and businesses seen during the COVID-19 pandemic if the virus surges again.
Regina
-
Hundreds march in Regina as part of nationwide protests on gender identity in schools
Hundreds of people in Regina gathered at the legislative building on Wednesday as part of nationwide protests against gender identity in schools.
-
Riders hoping to land road win for first time since Week 3
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been in tough on the road this season. In their six away games played so far, they have only come out on top in two of them.
-
Alleged victim concludes testimony in day two of Sask. hockey coach trial
Despite allegations stemming from an incident 35 years ago, the complainant told court he is certain about what happened between him and Bernard Lynch all these years later.