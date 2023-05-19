'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate

A day after the leadership debate, UCP leader Danielle Smith address the controversy surrounding one of her candidates who equated transgendered children to "feces in food."

Jennifer Johnson, the UCP candidate for Lacombe-Ponoka, admitted she made the comments in September 2022 and apologized this week, saying she was "embarrassed" by the hurt she "caused hurt in this way."

Nevertheless, many candidates from all political parties condemned what she said, leading Smith to issue a statement on Thursday, prior to the night's election debate, pledging to remove Johnson from caucus in the event she wins on May 29.

In an interview with CTV Morning Live Calgary the next day, Smith said she hadn't heard about the concerns until recently and wanted to investigate personally.

"I'd only heard about it in the last couple of days and I wanted to understand what she had said," Smith said.

"Hearing her comments, (they were) completely unacceptable."

On May 17, Johnson expressed her concerns about "extremely sensitive" topics like gender modification surgeries for children, but admitted she needs to pursue different ways to express them.

"If elected as an MLA, I will seek advice and counsel on how to best communicate my views and discuss these issues meaningfully moving forward," Johnson said in her apology.

On Friday, Smith said we're living in a time where there "is a lot of concern with our kids."

"We have to be able to be sure that we talk about these issues in a respectful way," she said, adding that the language Johnson used was inappropriate.

"We have to make sure that every child feels supported by their government, no matter who that is."

While Smith's first statement on the topic on Thursday indicated Johnson was out of the party, during Friday's interview, she suggested there would be a way for her to get back into caucus.

"She has a lot of work to do," Smith said.

"I believe in redemption. I do believe people have the ability to have second chances. She's got a lot of proving to do."

CTV News has reached out to Johnson's office for further comment on this issue.