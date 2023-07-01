'She really is a prodigy,' says skateboard legend Tony Hawk: 10-year-old former Calgarian Reece Nelson qualifies for X-Games

Ten-year-old Reece Nelson loves to skateboard.

And she's good – Nelson recently qualified for the X-Games.

Nelson was born in Calgary and spent seven years there before her family moved to California.

Recently, she competed in the Tony Hawk Vert Alert and finished first, qualifying to compete in the Women's Vert at the X-Games.

It's the first time a women's vert competition has been held at the X-Games since 2010.

"It meant a lot," said Nelson, "because the trick I worked really hard on it. It means a lot because it's the first time that they've had women's vert in a while at the X-Games so it means a lot for me to be there for the first time they're showing it in a while.

"I'm just excited for people to see what women can do on the ramp."

Nelson's goal is to finish in the top three.

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk has mentored her and skates with her regularly.

Hawk even mentioned Nelson in a 2022 story in People magazine when asked about the next generation of skaters in a story posted on the Olympics website.

“She’s nine years old and she is doing tricks that are extremely difficult and dangerous,” Hawk told People in response to a question about the next generation of skaters. “She really is a prodigy."

The X-Games take place July 21-23 in Ventura, California.