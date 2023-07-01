'She really is a prodigy,' says skateboard legend Tony Hawk: 10-year-old former Calgarian Reece Nelson qualifies for X-Games
Ten-year-old Reece Nelson loves to skateboard.
And she's good – Nelson recently qualified for the X-Games.
Nelson was born in Calgary and spent seven years there before her family moved to California.
Recently, she competed in the Tony Hawk Vert Alert and finished first, qualifying to compete in the Women's Vert at the X-Games.
It's the first time a women's vert competition has been held at the X-Games since 2010.
"It meant a lot," said Nelson, "because the trick I worked really hard on it. It means a lot because it's the first time that they've had women's vert in a while at the X-Games so it means a lot for me to be there for the first time they're showing it in a while.
"I'm just excited for people to see what women can do on the ramp."
Nelson's goal is to finish in the top three.
Skateboard legend Tony Hawk has mentored her and skates with her regularly.
Hawk even mentioned Nelson in a 2022 story in People magazine when asked about the next generation of skaters in a story posted on the Olympics website.
“She’s nine years old and she is doing tricks that are extremely difficult and dangerous,” Hawk told People in response to a question about the next generation of skaters. “She really is a prodigy."
The X-Games take place July 21-23 in Ventura, California.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch in effect in Ottawa on Canada Day
Canadian Heritage suspended Canada Day events at LeBreton Flats and in Gatineau, as a severe thundertorm warning and a tornado watch are in effect for nation's capital on this muggy, cloudy Canada Day.
Musk says Twitter will limit how many tweets users can read
Twitter is limiting how many tweets per day various accounts can read, to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Executive Chair Elon Musk said in a post on the social media platform on Saturday.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
King of the Netherlands apologizes for country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized Saturday for his country's role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.
Mourners bury slain teen as Macron scraps trip, officials again deploy tens of thousands of police
Hushed and visibly anguished, hundreds of mourners from France's Islamic community formed a solemn procession from a mosque to a hillside cemetery on Saturday to bury a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
Edmonton
-
RCMP investigating Canada Day church fire in Lac La Biche
The RCMP are investigating a fire that has significantly damaged a church in Lac La Biche.
-
Evacuation order issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
The evacuation alert for Little Buffalo, Alta., was updated to a mandatory order late Friday night.
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses and causing injuries
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
Vancouver
-
Skin lesions on endangered killer whales are getting worse, study says
Southern resident killer whales are increasingly suffering from skin diseases that leave large blotches on their distinctive black-and-white colouration, new research says.
-
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surge
British Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unacceptable': Massive BC Ferries lineups to get to Vancouver Island for the long weekend
Long weekend travellers waited hours at Tsawwassen's terminal to get to Vancouver Island by ferry on Friday, those without a reservation waiting upwards of six hours.
-
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
Skin lesions on endangered killer whales are getting worse, study says
Southern resident killer whales are increasingly suffering from skin diseases that leave large blotches on their distinctive black-and-white colouration, new research says.
Toronto
-
Two men arrested after guard dogs escape Toronto business, attack mother and daughter: police
Charges have been laid against two men after two guard dogs escaped a Scarborough business earlier this week and attacked a mother and daughter.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing
The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend has been identified and investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect in GTA
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado warning issued in western Quebec
A tornado warning is in effect for Rivière-Éternité and Petit-Saguenay, two municipalities in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises.
-
After months-long battle, eviction of Ville-Marie underpass camp will proceed
The eviction of a homeless encampment under Montreal's Ville-Marie Expressway can no longer be postponed, the Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled.
-
Montreal seniors can now ride public transit for free. Here's how it works
As of July 1, 2023, Montrealers 65 and older can take the city's public transit for free. The offer applies to buses, metros, commuter trains, paratransit and the coming REM rails located in "Zone A," i.e. the agglomeration of Montreal -- but it's not as simple as just hopping the turnstiles.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch in effect in Ottawa on Canada Day
Canadian Heritage suspended Canada Day events at LeBreton Flats and in Gatineau, as a severe thundertorm warning and a tornado watch are in effect for nation's capital on this muggy, cloudy Canada Day.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white covers downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin
The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph and Brantford
Environment Canada is warning severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel to toonie size hail could hit Guelph, southern Wellington County and Brantford Saturday afternoon and evening.
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Here’s what is happening on Canada Day in and around Waterloo region
The first long weekend of the summer is just around the corner, and the tri-cities and Guelph have a full slate of events to ring in the statutory holiday.
Saskatoon
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Winnipeg
-
'It's the safety impact': Winnipeg restaurants call on province for help with crime problems
Restaurant owners in Winnipeg are calling on the province for help with crime and safety issues in their establishments.
-
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
As we head into the Canada Day long weekend, several activities and events are set to take place around Regina. Here are some of the things you can do to celebrate July 1 in the Queen City.
-
Sask. judges spearhead project to help correctional centre inmates appreciate reading
A group of Saskatchewan judges are helping correctional centre inmates develop a greater appreciation for reading.
-
Heat warnings, severe thunderstorm watches spread throughout Sask.
Heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across Saskatchewan with a hot start to the July long weekend in the forecast for many.