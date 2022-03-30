'Shock and disappointment': Scarboro United Church speaks out after weekend vandalism

News -

Members of a Calgary church that was defaced by vandals over the weekend are speaking out.

A Pride flag hanging from the Scarboro United Church that welcomed members of the LGBTQ2S+ community was damaged sometime between Friday night and Sunday morning.

It was burned and cut, and the message "repent" was written on it with a black marker.

“We found it on Sunday morning when we arrived for church, and obviously, the first reaction was shock and disappointment,” said Karen Garrick, the board chair of Scarboro United Church.

Calgary police are investigating the incident as a possible hate-related crime.

Garrick says there has been a lot of community support since the incident.

"We have two offers, in fact, to replace our banner free of charge from companies who print this sort of thing,” said Garrick. “So clearly, there are lots of people who are on what we consider the right side of this issue and who are standing with us in solidarity.

Garrick says the vandalism will not dissuade them from opening their doors to everyone.

“[The banner means] we are a community that welcomes everyone, regardless of their race, their gender, their wealth, their job," she said. "It just means that everyone is welcome. And we want them to be part of our community."

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area between Friday night and Sunday morning or who has information pertaining to this case is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.