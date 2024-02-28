Shooting in Huntington Hills believed to be targeted, police say

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday in the northeast community of Huntington Hills.

Police confirmed to CTV News the incident occurred just at approximately 6:45 a.m., when a man was found with gunshot wounds near the 200 block of 64 Avenue N.E.

EMS took the victim, a man in his 20s, to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

He's since been upgraded to stable condition, police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers have since been canvassing the area and looking for witnesses where the shooting occurred adjacent to several condo style units at a Metis Calgary Family Services complex where an after-school program is also housed.

Investigators taped off much of the area along Huntford Close N.E. and gathered around a lower basement window where some neighbours could be heard shouting that a stray bullet had hit their home.

“It was kind of scary,” said Janice Mesher, who lives just a few doors down.

“I could hear a couple of little pops when I got up and then I heard the sirens, looked out the window and saw all the cops going over there.”

Others like Sushil Pisai were also concerned for the safety of his family.

“This was pretty concerning, I have a kid, I know it’s winter but sometimes they play around in this area so it’s pretty scary,” he said

“This is the first time I’m hearing this, I’ve been here for a year and it’s been pretty quiet otherwise.”

Police have not provided any information on a possible suspect at this time but say the shooting was believed to be targeted.

"The victim and suspects(s) are known to one another," police said. "No arrests have been made at this time, and we continue to search for suspects in relation to this incident."

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at1-800-222-8477 or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.