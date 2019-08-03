One of the famous staples of southern Alberta is available for sale again starting this weekend.

Be on the lookout for kiosks opening in your community that's been stocked up with the yellow vegetable, certified grown in the farming community of Taber.

Sellers have already been on the streets in the City of Lethbridge and say business has been brisk so far.

They're also excited for the increase in business in the next few months.

"I think it's been going good. They have enough and they get it to us, so it's good," said Taibre Bodily, a vendor.

To make sure you're getting the real deal, make sure you check the seller's paperwork. All authentic vendors will have an official certificate.

Vendors are typically selling their crop from about 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at various locations throughout Calgary and surrounding communities.