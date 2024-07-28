Sikh motorcyclists across Canada rally to raise funds and awareness for diabetes research

A group of Sikh motorcyclists took to the streets of Calgary Sunday to raise money and awareness of diabetes research and education.

About 15 riders participated in Ride for Cause, part of 200 across the country in places such as Regina, Winnipeg, Brampton and more, who rode in support of Diabetes Canada.

More than four million people are diagnosed with diabetes in Canada, with a disproportionately high number of them in the South Asian community – which motorcycle club member Jasreet Randhawa confirmed.

“Diabetes is something that hits close to home with us,” Randhawa said. “Whether our community likes to admit it or not, it is a very serious problem in our community.

"We'd like to spotlight the resources that are available to people that are dealing with diabetes," he added, "and what they can do to counter diabetes.”

“It’s an invisible disease,” said Diabetes Canada special events manager Tawnia Butler, “ that we want to bring to the forefront, especially in a culture such as the Sikh community so we can show that Diabetes Canada is here to support and provide the educational resources that are necessary.”

The event started at the Dashmesh Cultural Centre in northeast Calgary, before taking the drivers to Bragg Creek, Cochrane, Airdrie and back to Calgary.

“The message that we want to get out here is that regardless of which community you're a part of, if you are struggling with diabetes, there is no sort of, you shouldn't be hesitant to reach out,” Randhawa said. “There's multiple resources, multiple groups that are available, especially diabetes, Canada, they offer various resources.”

With files from Tyler Barrow