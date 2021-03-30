CALGARY -- The westbound lanes of Southland Drive are closed between Elbow Drive and 14th Street S.W. as crews work to repair a sinkhole.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as delays should be expected.

The closure is expected to last until 7 p.m. on April 1.

This isn't the first time a sinkhole has appeared in the area as crews dealt with a similar situation in August 2020.