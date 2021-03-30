Advertisement
Sinkhole snarls traffic on Southland Drive S.W.
Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021 12:20PM MDT
Crews are working to repair a sinkhole on Southland Drive between Elbow Drive and 14th Street S.W.
CALGARY -- The westbound lanes of Southland Drive are closed between Elbow Drive and 14th Street S.W. as crews work to repair a sinkhole.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area as delays should be expected.
The closure is expected to last until 7 p.m. on April 1.
This isn't the first time a sinkhole has appeared in the area as crews dealt with a similar situation in August 2020.