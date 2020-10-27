CALGARY -- Another Calgary school was added to the province's COVID-19 watch list Tuesday.

Sir Winston Churchill High School on Northland Drive in the northwest community of Brentwood is the 11th Calgary school that is currently on the watch list.

A school is added to a watch list once five or more positive cases have been identified as acquired or transmitted within the school. Cases acquired outside of school that do not require students or staff to quarantine are not included in the total.

"We remain committed to working together to both support our students and staff within the school, as well as those who are at home," Churchill principal Arvin Rajan said in a letter to parents.

There are currently 41 Alberta schools on the watch list, up two from Monday.

The Calgary Board of Education says there are about 2,400 students and staff currently in quarantine following close contact with an infected person within their schools.