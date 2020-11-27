CALGARY -- Just as bicycles were flying off the shelves during the summer, skis are a proving to be a hot commodity this winter season as families find ways to stay active during the pandemic.

Dan Russell, the co-owner and general manager of Ski Cellar Snowboard, says demand for sports equipment has been strong. They have new stock coming in daily to keep up with the demand and there's currently a wait list for kids’ equipment.

“Everything from boots, skis and snowboards,” said Russell.

“Even the suppliers themselves are pushing really hard to get things out to all the stores.”

The demand for winter sports gear is reflected on area ski hills. Winsport officially opened on Friday and have already sold out of seasons passes.

“People want to get out and be active, especially as a family, so this gives a perfect opportunity for the families to get out,” said Dale Oviatt, Winsport's senior manager of communications.

Due to health and safety restrictions, visitors to Canada Olympic Park must have seasons passes purchased ahead of time, and have reservations in order to access the hill. Day passes and walk ups are not permitted at this time.

Nine-year old Ivey Yu and her family have been waiting eagerly to test out the hill at COP and says she has noticed other rules in place.

“You have to be wearing your mask or some kind of face protection. And you have to stay two meters apart from others not part of your family," she said.

Visitors must also use their vehicles as day lodges to gear up and down for the hill and to eat lunch. The food court is open as an option to have their meals as well.