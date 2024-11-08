CALGARY
Calgary

    • Ski swap offers southern Alberta skiers deals on skis, boards, boots, helmets and more

    Lots of deals on ski gear are available at the Ski Swap at the Agri-Food Hub Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Lots of deals on ski gear are available at the Ski Swap at the Agri-Food Hub Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
    There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.

    That’s why the Canadian Ski Patrol is hosting its annual Ski Swap this weekend.

    The event, held at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre, started Friday afternoon and will run again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    It features great deals on new and used gear, including things like skis, snowboards, boots, poles, apparel, helmets and much more.

    Members of the public are also welcome to sell their gear so long as its deemed safe and in good condition.

    All the proceeds support local volunteer first aid and rescue services provided by the Canadian Ski Patrol Southern Alberta zone.

