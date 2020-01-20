CALGARY -- The B.C. Coroner's Service is investigating after a skier and a snowboarder were killed in separate incidents at resorts in the southeast corner of that province in recent days.

The first happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday when a man was found unresponsive in a tree well at Fernie Alpine Resort.

"Initial reports indicate that the victim had been skiing with another person, when the two became separated," reads a police release.

"That person re-traced his run in search of his associate and made the discovery."

The victim, a man in his 30s originally from Quebec who was living in Fernie, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second incident involved a man in his mid-30s from the Kootenays who was snowboarding at Whitewater Ski Resort near Nelson, B.C.

No details on how the man died were made available.

"Our investigation will look to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death," read a release from the B.C. Coroner's Service.

"It would be premature to report or speculate on contributing factors into how he died or to describe the death."

More than six metres of snow has fallen at Fernie Alpine Resort so far this season, including nearly a metre in the last seven days.

Whitewater Ski Resort had a base of 268 centimetres as of Monday.