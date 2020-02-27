CALGARY -- New Horizon Mall in Balzac is set to welcome its third anchor tenant — and its largest to date — this fall.

Sky Castle, a family entertainment centre that is expected to open later this year, is slated to feature:

A climbing zone

A little kids mini-town

A mini-carousel

A snow castle

A ferris wheel

A donut slide

Multiple slides

A toddler jumping zone

A castle stage

Interactive games.

The centre has signed a long term lease with New Horizon Mall.

"Sky Castle is a game changer for New Horizon Mall," said Ross Cannata of New Horizon Mall Inc in a statement released Thursday. "There was a lot of interest in this space from many different organizations but we wanted a strong anchor tenant that will attract shoppers and families and we are ecstatic to have Sky Castle on board."

The entertainment centre joins anchor tenants Prairie Horizon Fresh Market that is billed as north Calgary’s largest indoor fresh market and the Best Shop, a 15,000-plus square foot department store featuring unique products.

Sky Castle will occupy 34,000 square feet on the second floor of the shopping centre.

New Horizon Mall Inc. owns 30 per cent of the retail space at the marketplace and now has 86 per cent of its space leased with another seven per cent that is currently under negotiations for additional retail usage. With three anchor tenants secured and more than 100 stores open, approximately 110,100 square feet, 53 per cent, is now leased.

"We are creating a community of local entrepreneurs and small businesses," said Scott Smith, general manager of New Horizon Mall in a release. "The Sky Castle family entertainment centre (FEC) will be welcomed by our community."

New Horizon Mall is located 20 minutes north of downtown Calgary and directly across from CrossIron Mills in Rocky View County. The mall is comprised of unique stores, an entertainment stage and a food court with 300-seats plus indoor and outdoor parking areas.

New Horizon Mall’s visionary retail experience — proven successful in major markets throughout the world — offers the exotic, colourful allure of an international mall set in the comfort and beauty of a sublime, contemporary upscale architectural masterpiece.

For more information visit New Horizon Mall.