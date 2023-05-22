Slipping and sliding out of ski season as Slush Cup takes over Sunshine Village

May long weekend not only signals the start of the gardening and camping season -- it's also the end of the ski season.

The 93rd annual Slush Cup took over Sunshine Village on Monday, with thousands of people gathering for one last hurrah for winter.

One hundred participants threw on their best costumes and tested their luck slipping and sliding down the snow to the water, skimming across the 110-foot pond.

"It's electric. This day has a way of evaporating the rain and the bad weather. It has smiles on the faces, there's people dressed like fools," said Kendra Scurfield, brand and communications director for Sunshine Village.

One of those costumes? A wedding dress.

Annie Nielson spent her bachelorette party in Banff and decided to break out the dress two weeks early.

"Slush Cup's all about costumes, and what's more epic than a wedding dress? It was a great idea. I thought it would be super fun, but then as soon as I got up there, I thought, I don't know, I might drown in the pool," Nielson said.

The goal is to make it to the end of the pool to the snow on the other side.

The winners take home $2,000 in prizes, a season's pass, bragging rights and, for some, battle wounds.

"Yeah, I took one of those floppy fish to the face, so I had to dodge some things this year. I have been coming up here every year I can, and Slush Cup is, like, one of the best days of the year," said Zach Belczyk.

The event normally draws about 5,000 people, but some off-and-on rain made for a smaller crowd.

Still, about 3,500 people attended the event, which marks the final day of the ski season.

The tradition dates back to 1928, and for many, it's the marquee event of the season.

"It became this campy year-end tradition that we've held ever since. It started as a staff party, and it's morphed into a public party where people come from all over the country." Scurfield said.

But some are just not ready to call it a season.

"It was really cold getting in there, but it was a lot of fun. Very chilly. Going to hop in the hot tub now," said Steven Bouliane.