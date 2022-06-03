Slow start to seeding driving concerns about 2022 crop yields

David Reid drives a seeding rig, with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop, as the family plant their wheat crop near Cremona, Alta., Friday, May 6, 2022. Canada is the world's sixth-largest producer and one of the largest exporters of wheat, annually producing an average of over 25 million tonnes and exporting around 15 million tonnes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh David Reid drives a seeding rig, with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop, as the family plant their wheat crop near Cremona, Alta., Friday, May 6, 2022. Canada is the world's sixth-largest producer and one of the largest exporters of wheat, annually producing an average of over 25 million tonnes and exporting around 15 million tonnes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina