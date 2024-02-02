Smith's gender regulations could create contradictions for sports organizations

Premier Danielle Smith says her government's rules regarding children and their gender identity are expected to protect the integrity of sports by clamping down on where transgender female athletes can compete.

During her Thursday announcement, the premier said the guidelines, which are expected to be rolled out in the fall, will "protect safety and fairness in girl's sports."

"We will work with sporting associations to ensure that women and girls have a choice to participate in competitive sport without having to compete against biologically stronger transgender women athletes while also ensuring we work with those same organizations to expand co-ed and gender-neutral categories so that every transgender athlete can meaningfully participate in the sports that they love," Smith said.

Duane Bratt, political scientist and member of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League, said the province's new rules could also contradict some federal regulations.

He also said it's unclear how many transgender athletes are competing in women's sports, but admits many organizations are already working on draft policies to cover these rare occurrences.

Bratt's also concerned that if sports organizations reject the guidelines, they could put themselves in financial trouble.

"There is some provincial funding at stake. Would that be at risk if we didn't adopt the provincial guidelines?" Bratt said.

"And if we did adopt the provincial guidelines, then we would be in violation of the national guidelines."

Smith was asked about any financial incentives or repercussions for sport organizations regarding the new rules during Thursday's announcement, but she did not provide a response.

She said there are many sports "where the physical differences make a difference" and her government wants to maintain a level playing field with the proposed regulations.

"There are many sporting organizations who have been asking for this clarity," Smith said.

"I'm hopeful that we'll be able to work through and provide options for everyone."

Smith said she's been speaking with her tourism minister about beginning formal talks with sports organizations about the issue and is confident they will be "welcomed" by many of them.