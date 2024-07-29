Smoky conditions return to Calgary on Monday with aurora potential

A brief dose of rain over the weekend helped clear the air in Calgary for a couple of days, but smoky conditions have returned as wildfires continue to burn in B.C., Alberta and in the U.S.

While smoke forecasting is challenging, current models based on the fires actively burning show that smoke is likely to linger over the city for at least the next couple of days.

Winds are not very gusty, but they are coming from a west/southwest direction predominantly, which is funneling the smoke from the wildfires burning in the Kootenays and stateside up into parts of southern Alberta.

As of Monday morning, the Air Quality Health Index for Calgary was at a 6 (moderate risk) and it’s forecast to stay like that for the rest of the day.

However, the smoke situation can fluctuate based off of new fires starting or others being extinguished.

There is a small chance of some rain in Calgary Monday and Tuesday as a low-pressure system pushes in from central B.C., but the bulk of rain is looking to fall over north central Alberta.

Monday, Calgary will hit a daytime high of 27 C and temperatures will continue to remain above seasonal (24 C) for the rest of the work week.

Monday night there’s the potential for another Northern Lights display over Alberta.

There could be some clouds and smoke, but hopefully the aurora is bright enough for star gazers to see!