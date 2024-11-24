Snow removal business booms in Calgary area

At least one man in the Calgary area is overjoyed at the sight of all this snow.

Kiefer Ritchie, who operates DK’s Lawn Care and Snow Removal, received over 70 phone calls on the weekend. Almost 18 centimetres of snow fell on the city on Saturday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada data from the international airport.

“This snow came very quickly, and, you know, some people are prepared, some people aren't. As a business owner, it has been great,” said Ritchie.

Through contracts his company already has with existing clients, and the additional calls for immediate assistance, DK’s Lawn Care and Snow Removal helped remove snow from over 225 properties. He welcomes storms like the one the city experienced over the weekend.

“I have no complaints at all, just trying to stay warm,” said Ritchie. “Blessed to be in the position I am and doing the work I'm doing.”

His work days over the weekend were long as he started at 6 a.m. and wouldn’t finish until after 11 p.m.