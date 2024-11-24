Snow routes declared active for Lethbridge starting at 9 a.m. Monday
Snow routes were declared active in Lethbridge, the city posted on its website.
Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, parking restrictions will be in effect for streets declared to be snow routes.
“Snow routes are identified with a blue snowflake tab above snow route parking signs,” it said. “The community is reminded to look for the signs and make sure they are aware of the snow route status before using the adjacent on-street parking.”
On-street parking around schools and hospitals will not be affected by the changes.
Sunday's forecast is for more snow and wind, with wind chills hovering around -20.
The city also posted on social media that it’s plowing and sanding Priority 1 roads around the clock.
-
