Snowfall warning issued for Calgary as cold front slams city

The midweek chinook that warmed up Calgary didn't stick around.

Environment and Climate Change Canada ended a weather advisory it posted at 10:40 a.m. advising that temperatures will be dropping fast Thursday afternoon, replacing it with a snowfall warning after temperatures plummeted throughout the afternoon.

"A narrow band of heavy snow will move through the area this evening bringing up to 10 cm of snow and nearly zero visibility," it said. "Heavy snowfall will taper off this evening. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

It was nine degrees in Calgary at noon, with a forecast calling for periods of light snow starting late in the afternoon, accompanied by gusting winds of up to 60 km/h.

The temperature is expected to fall to -11 C by late Thursday afternoon, with a windchill of - 22.

At 5 p.m., heavy snowfall was blanketing Calgary.

The cold snap is expected to stick around right through the weekend and into next week.