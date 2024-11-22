Snowfall warning issued for Lethbridge as organizations, businesses prepare for winter weather

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, with about 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Sunday.

The snow began to fall in southern Alberta Friday morning before spreading north throughout the day.

City crews were out sanding the streets before the weather system moved in.

“We have 12 plows per shift allocated and then the staff driving it – staff is working 24/7,” said Juliane Ruck, transportation operations manager with the City of Lethbridge.

“First we plow and maintain the main roads – the arterial roads – like Whoop-Up Drive, Scenic Drive and Mayor Magrath, and once we are done with those, we move on to priority two and three routes.”

But a major dump of snow can pose challenges to more than just drivers – Lethbridge cold-weather shelters are also starting to see more demand.

“As soon as it started to get colder earlier this week, we started to see more people overnight, especially,” said Starly Brave Rick, Lethbridge Wellness Shelter and Stabilization Unit coordinator.

“Now that it is snowing during the day, we have more people inside during the day.”

The commute to and from places can be difficult, with deep piles of snow often hiding ice, tripping hazards and reducing traction for people walking, including the vulnerable population.

“Most cases you're thinking -15 C isn't that bad in a short walk from a warm place to a warm place,” said Cameron Kissick, chief operations officer at Streets Alive Mission.

“That's not the case at one, two and three hours on the street, and frostbite sets in that early, so it can be a real issue if the population doesn’t have the required weather-appropriate clothing.”

Streets Alive has started to see an increase in individuals coming in to warm up as temperatures continue to drop.

The City of Lethbridge is prepared to open warming centres this winter, but only if an extreme cold warning is issued when temperatures reach 40 C.

In the meantime, both the shelter and Streets Alive are actively collecting warm clothing for those in need.

“Gloves are always a high priority,” Kissick said. “Hand warmers are also really quite nice to have along with good, layer-able clothing, jackets and good weather-appropriate footwear.”

The blast of snow will begin to ease and gradually end overnight into Sunday morning, according to ECCC.

Ski hills benefitting

While many may be dreading the end of a mild fall and the first snowfall, others couldn't be more excited.

Preparations are continuing at Castle Mountain Resort, with skiers and snowboarders set to hit the slopes in two weeks time.

While the warm fall raised some concerns about opening day, the snowfall over the past week has put the schedule back on track.

The resort has already seen over 100 centimetres of snow fall, with more in the forecast and crews actively making snow.

“Despite the fact the weather is great, it's looking great, there's still lots of work to be done here in the next couple of weeks before we can get the doors open,” said Cole Fawcett, sales and marketing manager at Castle Mountain.

“Our year-round staff have been here the whole time, the seasonal staff are arriving, training is occurring, there's a real buzz at the resort. A real good energy, and certainly seeing this early season snowfall or pre-season snowfall if you will, it makes a big contribution to that energy, too.”

Castle Mountain will open for the season on Dec. 6, Fernie Alpine Resort will open on Nov. 29, Pass PowderKeg Ski Area in Blairmore will welcome skiers on Nov. 30, and lifts will be running at Kimberley Alpine Resort starting Dec. 13.