Snowfall warnings issued for southeastern Alberta as an intense system moves in

A number of weather warnings and advisories were issued across British Columbia early Monday associated with a strong low pressure system that entered the province over the weekend.

A strong frontal edge prompted widespread wind warnings along the island and central west coastlines.

Winter storm warnings were issued for some higher elevation B.C. highways including Highway 3 in the southern interior, and road conditions visible on Drive BC cameras Monday morning varied from wet, to icy, to snow-covered.

That same moisture-laden system will cross over the Rockies early on Monday, and local temperatures and elevations will influence the type of precipitation that falls.

Initially, areas near Calgary are likely to see mixed precipitation and/or wet snow early in the afternoon Monday, with more persistent snow by the evening.

Snowfall warnings were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for the southeast corner of Alberta and the southwest corner of Saskatchewan, with the national weather agency forecasting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Tuesday and "up to 25 (centimetres)" in certain areas like Cypress Hills.

ECCC explained, “precipitation will begin as rain early Tuesday morning, changing to snow quickly as temperatures drop below zero. Strong north winds gusting to 80 km/h will cause very poor visibility in blowing snow throughout the day.”

In Calgary, snow is expected to taper off early Tuesday, with accumulations likely to be minimal, however, the timing of the precipitation will determine how much of an impact it has.

With strong north winds and the potential for rain transitioning to snow, road conditions could become icy.

This same concern is elevated for the warned areas in southeastern Alberta.

Daytime highs will drop briefly on Tuesday and recover to a seasonal 6 C by Wednesday with a few days of low-teen temperatures forecast for the end of the work week.