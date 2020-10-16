CALGARY -- Calgary’s homeless shelters are gearing up to help clients stay warm in the coming days as the first snowstorm of the season sweeps over the city.

The Drop-in Centre is opening its clothing room which has been closed during the pandemic, meaning donated warm winter clothing will be accessible to its clients, and anyone else who needs it.

Executive director Sandra Clarkson says the facility had been under outbreak status, but that’s been lifted. The maximum capacity is just over 1,000 people but during the pandemic that was lowered to 226. Now with the outbreak status lifted it can add an additional 160 during the snowstorm forecast this weekend.

“We know that we want to be ready and have appropriate shelter space for anyone who needs it,” said Clarkson. “Whether that’s at the Drop-in Centre, Alpha House, Mustard Seed, Salvation Army, Inn From The Cold.”

And as the fall storm makes its way west to Calgary it’s leaving terrible driving conditions on the Trans Canada highway. At least two semi trucks have jack-knifed near Lake Louise and authorities are advising that drivers take extra precautions by slowing down and leaving extra space between vehicles.