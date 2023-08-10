'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires

A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.

Katie O'Connor, who moved to Hawaii about two years ago, lives in Kihei on the southwest shore of Maui. She first heard about fires in the hills in Kula on Tuesday but became more concerned when news broke of fires in Lahaina.

"Lahaina's a little bit more isolated, so when that happened, highways start closing and access is limited," she said.

As the day progressed, she and her husband heard more about the fires and the winds fuelling them.

"That, mixed with the really dry conditions (were) creating a real nightmare opportunity for these fires, something that firefighters just couldn't keep up with."

When evening fell, O'Connor learned about the destruction in Lahaina when flames engulfed the community's main street.

"We just kept hearing about different restaurants and businesses that were up in flames and were gone."

She says it was just hours later, when she was driving home, that she could see the fires moving closer.

"You could just see (an) orange glow from every direction, which was just horrible."

The couple packed up their belongings and their dogs and fled the home they'd taken possession only two weeks earlier.

"That was really difficult to think we might lose it," she said.

"At about 11 o'clock we got a notification to our phone that we had to evacuate; the fire was about a mile from our house."

O'Connor says she and her husband spent the night at his business on the north shore of Maui and were able to return home later the next day.

However, that wasn't the end of the fires, she says.

"Throughout the day (Wednesday) the winds picked up again, the fire was spreading. It was just across the highway – you could see from our window."

O'Connor says firefighting efforts had increased by then, with helicopters dropping water on the blaze, working to control it as winds died down.

"We did load up our car again last night in case we had to leave, but we are grateful we are still here this morning."

36 DEAD, HUNDREDS OF HOMES DESTROYED

An extremely dry summer, along with winds from Hurricane Dora fuelled the fire on the island this week, officials say.

It burned through tinder-dry growth and left behind rubble and burned-out cars, leaving people with minutes to act while others. Some even fled into the ocean to escape.

At least 36 people have died, Maui County said in a news release late Wednesday.

More than 270 structures have been damaged or destroyed and dozens of people have been injured, according to an early estimate.

Officials warned that the Maui death toll could rise.

"These were large and fast-moving fires, and it's only recently that we've started to get our arms around them and contain them. So, we're hoping for the best, but we're prepared for the worst," Adam Weintraub, a spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

'LIKE A DREAM'

O'Connor says the whole situation has been a shock to her and many people that she knows.

"It feels like a dream. There's no way that Lahaina's burnt to the ground," she said.

"There's history there. it's so tragic."

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Maui officials say wildfire in the historic town has burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday says fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists. (Alan Dickar via AP)

However, she's now seeing the community come together to help those affected by the fires.

"It's incredible, the donations that have started," O'Connor said. "Going out, as of yesterday, anybody not affected is gathering what they can, driving it where they can, volunteering at all the pop-up shelters throughout the island."

Tourists are being told to leave the island to free up critical hotel space for survivors, she said.

"Everybody knows someone that's missing or affected directly. It definitely changes the feeling from a big city."

The fire is the deadliest fire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and virtually razed the town of Paradise.

(With files from the Associated Press)