CALGARY -- A day after the United Conservative Party announced it was changing the logo for its agency dedicated to stomping out anti-oilsands propaganda, the group has unveiled a new one.

The Canadian Energy Centre bore the brunt of a lot of criticism on Thursday after critics found its logo bore a striking similarity with a Boston-based software company.

Hours after the discovery was made, the CEC announced it was changing symbol following the "unfortunate situation."

On Friday afternoon, the organization had a new logo attached to its Twitter account.

Of course, criticism of the new logo was swift on social media.

Kind of reminiscent of the Canadian Diabetes Association. pic.twitter.com/ejYDnD7J87 — Laurie (@lbm87yyc) December 20, 2019

All I can see is this ... pic.twitter.com/DG2QYdGKwc — Star Wars Spoiler Avoiding Chris Garrett (@chrisgarrett) December 20, 2019

@CDNEnergyCentre It's good that you've stopped using the plagiarized logo on your twitter account. Inquiring minds would like to know why you still have a picture of Toronto as your banner photo? Thanks in advance for your rapid response. #ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/AOgQyldqIp — Mimi Williams (@MimiProbably) December 20, 2019

Not all the commentary was directed at the CEC, but at Lead & Anchor, the Calgary-based marketing company responsible for the first logo.

Next thing you know Lead & Anchor will rebrand itself as "Hook, Line & Sinker".



Kinda like what the @Alberta_UCP did to Albertans. — ADP ���� (@AdPowPow) December 20, 2019

.@ryanjespersen The @CDNEnergyCentre “LogoGate” isn’t really about the logo. It’s about incompetence, cronyism & secrecy. Albertans must learn why the “creator” of the plagiarized logo, Lead & Anchor, came into existence at the same time as CEC and now disappeared #ableg #csnpoli https://t.co/BGIiT1lM3M — Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) December 20, 2019

The CEC says Lead & Anchor will be paying for all costs associated with removing the old logo.