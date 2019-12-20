Social media buzzing about replacement logo for Alberta's 'war room'
The Canadian Energy Centre has a new logo after it's previous one was very similar to one used by a U.S. company. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- A day after the United Conservative Party announced it was changing the logo for its agency dedicated to stomping out anti-oilsands propaganda, the group has unveiled a new one.
The Canadian Energy Centre bore the brunt of a lot of criticism on Thursday after critics found its logo bore a striking similarity with a Boston-based software company.
Hours after the discovery was made, the CEC announced it was changing symbol following the "unfortunate situation."
On Friday afternoon, the organization had a new logo attached to its Twitter account.
Of course, criticism of the new logo was swift on social media.
Not all the commentary was directed at the CEC, but at Lead & Anchor, the Calgary-based marketing company responsible for the first logo.
The CEC says Lead & Anchor will be paying for all costs associated with removing the old logo.