CALGARY -- The Canadian Energy Centre has found itself mired in controversy within days of its launch, the latest misstep using a logo strikingly similar to that of a U.S.-based company.

The centre often dubbed a "war room" was launched on December 11 to dispute myths about oil and gas extraction and to improve the image of Alberta’s energy sector.

The logo used on its social media and web branding features three shapes of bent angles, as does the logo for Progress, a Boston software company.

"We have been made aware of this and are looking into it currently," a Progress spokesperson said in an emailed response.

Calgary political pundit Duane Bratt said the energy centre didn't do itself any favours with its latest mini-drama.

"You only get one chance to make a first impression and this first impression isn't very good," said Bratt, political science professor at Mount Royal University.

Bratt also added that the centre has come under criticism after sending a threatening letter to the Medicine Hat News, and "then writing an op-ed that was innocuous," and now this lastest blunder.

A prominent Alberta communications expert criticized the centre's ability to manage its $30M in public funding to achieve its objectives.

"Logos are expensive," Carter said. "This was not - this was a cheap, cost-cutting thing and I don't even understand how a professional organization thinks they can get away with it," said Stephen Carter.

In a statement, the CEC said the logo was produced by Calgary-based marketing agency Lead & Anchor, which will cover the costs to remove it.

“This is an unfortunate situation but we are committed to making the necessary corrections to our visual identity,” said Tom Olsen, Canadian Energy Centre CEO and managing director. “We understand this was a mistake and we are in discussions with our agency to determine how it happened.”

Albertans may never know the initial cost of the logo and marketing materials as the Canadian Energy Centre is not subject to freedom of information laws.

The CEC says a new logo is on the way.