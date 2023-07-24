Some ʔAq'am residents return home, some Sparwood residents ready to flee as wildfires rage in B.C.

Residents of 16 homes in the ʔAq'am community are headed back after an evacuation order was partially rescinded late Sunday night near Cranbrook, B.C.

The out-of-control St. Mary's River wildfire, ignited on July 17, grew to 4,093 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire suspects downed power lines are the cause, but investigation is ongoing.

Band council says the evacuation order for Mission Road was partially rescinded late Sunday night, keeping the community on evacuation alert in case conditions worsen.

In total, 36 homes in the community are still under an evacuation order.

BC Wildfire says crews limited fire activity on Sunday throughout the day, focusing on hot spots and suppressing any spot fires.

Increasing winds overnight Monday could whip up the flames once again.

"It is possible that an incoming wind event can increase fire behaviour from within the fire's perimeter," said Kim Wright, fire information officer for the southeastern district.

"As these hot, dry windy conditions on site are forecast to continue, all ground crews, heavy equipment and helicopters will continue to be focused on detecting and suppressing any spot fires as they are detected and reinforcing our control lines."

Regional District of East Kootenay says 652 homes are under an evacuation alert, including the community of Fort Steele and the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

St. Eugene Mission has been the main staging area for firefighting personnel, with BC Wildfire saying 232 firefighters are battling the blaze with eight helicopters and 16 pieces of heavy equipment.

A spokesperson for BC Hydro says the fire has damaged some of its transmission infrastructure between Cranbrook and Invermere.

"We only need to replace one transmission pole at this time," said Mora Scott.

Scott says in the event of damage to the transmission line that results in an outage, there would not be enough capacity to meet the full demand for customers in Invermere, Golden, Radium Hot Springs and Spillimacheen.

"Priority would be given to circuits with critical infrastructure including BC Ambulance, hospitals, community centres, RCMP detachments and cell towers," she said.

FORT STEELE OPERATIONS HALTED

The Fort Steele Heritage Town was business as usual last Tuesday, but then the smoke billowed in and the flames neared.

"We subsequently lost power and when we lose power at Fort Steele, our reservoir is operated by a power pump and so we had no water," said train conductor Shannon Panko.

Panko says evacuation plans are in place, as the site remains under an evacuation alert.

"Not only do we have to find a way to get our animals and archives off the property but we have to find a place to put them -- a place that's safe and not in harm's way of the growing fires," she said.

'I'M EXCEPTIONALLY ANXIOUS': LLADNER CREEK FIRE THREATENS SPARWOOD

District of Sparwood Mayor David Wilks says a growing inferno high above the community is starting to get a little more real.

"I'm exceptionally anxious," he said.

"The flames at night are very visible. Everyone's really anxious. I'm asking everyone to stay calm, have a preparedness kit ready to go, have your valuables ready to go that you want to take with you, if in fact we have to do an evacuation."

He says it's always a good idea to stay prepared.

"We're not there yet," said Wilks.

"We hope not to be there. But be ready and stay calm."

An evacuation alert was issued Monday evening, placing all properties on Upper and Lower Matevic Road and all properties in Sparwood Heights, south of Sparwood Heights Drive on standby.

The Lladner Creek fire is 150 hectares in size, and firefighting personnel can't attack it from the ground, due to the altitude and steep terrain.

It is a wildfire of note, as BC Wildfire monitors it.

"The fire is very visible from Highway 3, and Highway 3 right now, as you know, in the summer months is exceptionally busy," said Wilks.

"We asked people not to stop on the highway and just keep moving. We have enough issues to deal with."

The fire started on July 21 and is suspected to have been caused by lightning.

"While the fire has grown and moved down from the ridge top, it does continue to burn in an area that is too steep and mountainous for crews or aviation resources," said Wright.

"So air tankers or helicopters have to safely access where it is right now."

OUT-OF-CONTROL FIRE REPORTED NEAR INVERMERE

BC Wildfire has marked a 70-hectare blaze seven kilometres north of Panorama Mountain Resort as out of control.

The Horsethief Creek fire saw many from Radium Hot Springs to Invermere and Windermere posting on social media about the growing size of the inferno.

Officials expect it to get even bigger.