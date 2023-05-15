Some essential workers being let back into Drayton Valley, Brazeau County as wildfire fight continues
The Town of Drayton Valley and Brazeau County say some essential workers have been allowed back into the evacuation area as of Monday evening.
Select workers for critical infrastructure, such as the hospital, power and gas utilities, along with retail services including grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies can go back in under a shelter-in-place order, according to a Facebook post from the town and county.
“Plans are underway to re-open the community to the general public as soon as it is safe to do so,” the post said.
“It is important that returning residents have access to these services prior to re-entry so the process is as smooth and hassle-free as possible, especially for those with additional needs.”
An out-of-control wildfire continues to burn two kilometres from the south edge of Drayton Valley.
Crews are focused on finding and extinguishing hot spots near homes as the hot, dry weather persists.
Members from the 41 Canadian Brigade Group, Alberta Wildfire and local firefighters helped with fire prevention operations in Drayton Valley over the weekend.
SUPPORTING FIREFIGHTERS
Kevin Young, his wife, their daughter and their pets have been living in an RV outside a friend’s house ever since they were evacuated from their home in Drayton Valley nearly two weeks ago.
“It’s been cozy and entertaining at times but we’re making it work,” he said.
Young worked as a firefighter in Drayton Valley for almost 10 years before buying the Boston Pizza on the north edge of town.
Technically, the restaurant is closed, but Young and his staff are allowed to use the space to prepare meals for firefighters and other wildfire responders.
“They were tired, you could tell that they had been working all day and that is so appreciated, all of that work that was done,” he said.
“We have to be able to give back and we’re happy to be able to do that.”
Young served up meals three days last week and says more are planned for this week.
HELPING STRANDED PETS
More than 400 pets left behind during the evacuations in Drayton Valley and Brazeau County are being looked after by teams of peace officers, bylaw officers, veterinarians and locksmiths.
“We’ve been entering into the properties with the owners’ permission and we’ve been caring for their animals, so we’ve been feeding them, we’ve been providing them with water,” said Cody Rossing, peace officer with the Town of Drayton Valley.
The pets range from dogs and cats to rabbits, ferrets and snakes.
Rossing says 170 have been reunited with their owners and 244 are still being cared for by town officials.
“To be able to give them a peace of mind that when they are displaced and they’re in other areas, just to know that somebody is taking care of their animals. It’s just one less thing for them to worry about,” he said.
Officers from the Town of Drayton Valley, City of Red Deer, City of Fort Saskatchewan, Town of Stony Plain, Lacombe County and the Alberta SPCA are helping with this effort.
On Friday, local officials said it would be at least a week before residents could return home.
Young has a home to go back to but knows not everyone does.
He says he will continue to help however he can.
“Our option is just to keep going and support each other. The community will be back, we’ll be strong,” he said.
