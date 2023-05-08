'Some places are sacred': Opposition to highway twinning affecting Frank Slide site
Some residents of Crowsnest Pass say a planned twinning of Highway 3 through the community in southwestern Alberta will amount to a "desecration" of the site of Canada's deadliest rock slide.
It was 120 years ago that 82 million tonnes of rock fell from the summit of Turtle Mountain into the Crowsnest River valley below.
The slide lasted a mere 90 seconds, but in that short time at least 92 people were killed and the southeastern corner of the coal mining town of Frank, Alta., disappeared.
Highway 3, which connects Alberta with southeastern B.C., weaves its way through the giant grey limestone boulders – some as big as school buses, others the size of small houses.
A twinning of the busy corridor has been discussed for 50 years and it now appears to be a reality with final approvals granted and a two-year engineering study underway. Part of the superhighway would include a community access road directly through the rockslide connecting the tiny mining towns of Bellevue, Frank and Blairmore.
"It is the desecration of a historic feature and I think 'what if we decided to put a highway through residential schools?' We know the Titanic is sacred. Are we going to cut the Titanic in half?" asked David McIntyre, who along with his wife, Monica Field, were former managers of the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre.
"I think we'd know some places are sacred. I don't know why we don't think this one is."
Monica Field and David McIntyre are opposed to the twinning of the highway through the Frank Slide in the Crowsnest Pass and are pictured at the base of the slide near Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. On April 29, 1903 a massive landslide buried the town of Frank killing 70 people. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)Field said it was only Manitoba Avenue, which included miners' cottages, a livery, a shoe shop and mining buildings, that was destroyed. But since only about a dozen bodies were recovered, where the rest are is anyone's guess.
"There was a ranch here," Field said pointing to a pile of rocks near the Crowsnest River. "But we don't know where and there were rumours there were 50 men camped on the river looking for work.
"When people say if we dig up the highway right here that there won't be any people under, nobody can say that. Nobody."
Both Field and McIntyre are angry that two historical designations meant to protect the sanctity of the Frank Slide area, which is three square kilometres in size, are being ignored.
"The acts are there to protect the slide and for 50 years they did. And suddenly we say 'I guess that doesn't matter because speed is more important than historical designations,"' McIntyre added.
"It's time, they say, to dig up the Frank Slide's dead, time to spend hundreds of millions to transform the Crowsnest River valley into a high-speed off-ramp into British Columbia."
Monica Field and David McIntyre are opposed to the twinning of the highway through the Frank Slide in the Crowsnest Pass and are pictured at the base of the slide near Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. On April 29, 1903 a massive landslide buried the town of Frank killing 70 people. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)McIntyre would prefer the 45-kilometre stretch of Highway 3 to the B.C. boundary be designated the Crowsnest Heritage Highway focusing on the scenery and the history of the region.
The concerns about the Frank Slide aren't a surprise to Blair Painter, the mayor of Crowsnest Pass.
"There's a proposed new road to be pushed through the slide, which is definitely concerning. The west end of the slide is deemed to be a graveyard and people definitely have concerns about it. Plus, it's a national historic site and disturbing it doesn't sit well with most people," Painter said in an interview.
"It doesn't sit well with me, but I'm open to suggestions on how they're going to do it. Right now, it's going into an approximately two-year engineering study and I'm waiting to see the results of that."
A transport truck travels through the remains of the Frank Slide in the Crowsnest Pass near Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. On April 29, 1903 a massive landslide buried the town of Frank killing 70 people. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)Painter said the addition of traffic lights on the current highway has improved safety for pass residents. He said there are also worries the expanded highway may cut small communities off from potential tourism or business traffic.
Mike Long, a spokesman for the provincial Transportation and Economic Corridors Ministry, said there has been extensive engagement.
"Transportation and Economic Corridors is aware of sensitivity of Frank Slide historic site, and the current plan minimizes the impact to the site," he wrote in an email.
"As the project moves forward to the detailed design phase, a review of the functional plan always occurs, which may result in slight refinements in the final design."
Painter said there's no denying the project is going ahead.
"It's gazetted and stamped by the government and the route has been chosen. It's just a matter of trying to make it work," he said.
He said he has met with Alberta transportation officials and is hoping there may be some way to at least tinker with the final project to lessen the concerns.
"This highway has been talked about since the late '60s, so long-term residents here have heard it and heard it and heard it and don't believe it and now we've come to the point that it's reality."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Social media sites report 9 per cent spike in child abuse material, mostly from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
Premier Danielle Smith announced one-time emergency payments to people who have to leave their home for more than seven days.
-
'The system once again failed': EPS chief details criminal history of man accused of killing mother, child
The Edmonton Police Service provided more information on Monday about the fatal stabbings of a mother and her child last week.
-
Evacuation orders lifted for Edson and Parkland County but not Wildwood and Evansburg
An evacuation order for parts of Yellowhead County - including Edson - has been lifted. Residents in Parkland County will also be able to return home on Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Police seek help finding 'vulnerable' teen missing from New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who they describe as "vulnerable."
-
'Unacceptable': B.C. housing provider will have funding frozen, buildings inspected after review
A B.C. housing provider that has seen its share of government funding skyrocket in recent years won't be granted any more public dollars and both its books and buildings will be inspected by the province, officials announced Monday.
-
B.C. officials provide update on flooding and wildfire situations province-wide
British Columbia’s government is bracing for more spring flood events and early-season wildfires this month, as several communities across the province recover from natural disasters that hit last week.
Atlantic
-
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
-
For Acadian singer, deaths of New Brunswick fishermen evoke past tragedies
The deaths of two New Brunswick fishermen on the first day of the lobster season are evoking powerful memories of past tragedies on the water for a singer who lives on the Acadian peninsula.
-
Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia
Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby says he met CSIS regional boss over foreign election meddling in B.C.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he had a meeting with the regional director of Canada's spy agency over allegations of foreign interference in the province's elections.
-
Man arrested a dozen times this year arrested again after Victoria break-in
Victoria police say a prolific offender who recently arrived in the city was arrested again early Monday morning following a break-in at a residential building.
-
Australian transportation safety report details B.C. air tanker crash that injured pilots
A British Columbia aviation company says it is making changes to its airborne firefighting operations after the Australian Transportation Safety Bureau released a preliminary report into a firebomber crash that injured two pilots earlier this year.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Love eating alone? A solo dining restaurant just opened in Toronto
A new restaurant in Toronto just opened for solitary dining.
-
Toronto teen says she's 'in shock' after getting $4.1 million in scholarship offers
At just 17 years old, Jane Forrest says she's always known that art was her calling.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal denies funds to Caribbean festival and parade
A long-standing parade that celebrates Caribbean culture will not be getting support from the City of Montreal this year. The city will not be giving any funding from a committee overseeing festivals and cultural events to Carifiesta, an annual Caribbean carnival in Montreal first established in 1974.
-
Montreal's The Main Deli has closed down for good
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
-
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
-
Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes
A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
-
Talking trash: In Carleton Place, Ont., bag tags have been the norm for decades
The city of Ottawa’s garbage idea to tag bags in a pay-as-you-throw system tosses out the question of whether or not it’s a cash grab, but in nearby Carleton Place, the idea has been the norm for the better part of 30 years.
Kitchener
-
Historic Cambridge building demolished after fire
A Cambridge landmark was reduced to rubble Monday as wrecking crews knocked down a 19th century building destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
OPP say bicyclist reported on Highway 401 before fatal crash
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Cambridge that killed a 55-year-old man from Barrie.
Saskatoon
-
Unidentified human remains found near northwest Sask. home, RCMP say
Human remains were discovered near a home in northwest Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police say masked teen was arrested after knife-point break-in
A masked 14-year-old boy was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a home armed with a knife.
-
Fire breaks out at Saskatoon metal recycling business
Firefighters battled a blaze at BN Metals on Quebec Avenue Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
-
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Court restores $110M lawsuit by Timmins man who sued over support for his daughter
Ontario's top court has restored class action status to a lawsuit that alleges the province has placed people with developmental disabilities on unreasonable wait lists for government supports after they turn 18.
Winnipeg
-
Family's car set on fire while they were sleeping, Manitoba RCMP says
A rural Manitoba family was woken up in the middle of the night to find their car was completely engulfed in flames in what RCMP believe is a random case of arson.
-
Manitoba sending equipment, crew members to help with Alberta wildfires
As more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta, Manitoba is sending equipment and an air attack officer to help with the situation.
-
Transit hiring woes may impact return to full service
Hiring woes at Winnipeg Transit could keep the system from bouncing back to full pre-pandemic service by the fall.
Regina
-
Teen stopped for speeding turned out to be human trafficking victim, Sask. RCMP say
A teen girl pulled over for speeding near Swift Current, Sask. turned out to be a victim of human trafficking, according to police.
-
Regina police ask for help in finding suspect in 2022 murder
Regina police are asking for the public's help searching for 32-year-old Forrestre Jade Windigo, who is wanted for second-degree murder in relation to the 2022 death of Bryant Thayne Starr.
-
City councillors lawsuit violated Regina's code of ethics bylaw, integrity commissioner says
Regina’s Integrity Commissioner said that Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw during their lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.