'Something you never expect': Calgary man revealed as $70M lottery winner

Calgarian Mitchel Dyck won $70 Million on Oct. 21 Lotto Max draw from a ticket he bought in Calgary on Oct. 7, 2022. Calgarian Mitchel Dyck won $70 Million on Oct. 21 Lotto Max draw from a ticket he bought in Calgary on Oct. 7, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina