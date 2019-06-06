Small business owners are sending a strong message to city council ahead of a rally planned at City Hall on Monday over increased property tax bills.

Owners call it a ‘commercial property tax crisis’ and have launched a campaign to fight back and have their voices heard.

This all comes as the city tries to make up for a massive fall in revenue caused by high downtown vacancy rates in office towers.

Last week, 13 members of council and the mayor said the city should tap into its emergency funding and offer rebates to some businesses, meaning council would have to find more than $190 million to offset massive business tax hikes.

They’d need to cut $60 million from the budget and get an extra $60 million from the province.

Organizers of 'Sorry, Calgary is Closing' have printable posters and pins and are asking business owners, clients and residents to display them to get their message out to city council.

A petition is also circulating, pressing the province to step in to have council members, including the mayor, removed from office.

“Not once has anyone from council accepted responsibility for their mismanagement of Calgary. They need to be held accountable,” reads the petition.

The rally is planned for Monday at 7:30 a.m. in front of City Hall, which is roughly the same time as council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the property tax issue.