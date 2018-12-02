Children with autism and other sensory disorders are often overwhelmed by the brilliant sights and sounds of the holidays, so one Calgary shopping centre held a special celebration to accommodate their special needs.

For the last number of years, Southcentre Mall has been holding an event that is quieter and geared more towards children with special needs. Officials say that it’s a safer and more secure environment for them.

“Families can come in when the centre’s closed, the music is turned down low, so it’s a safer and more secure environment for the kids to come see Santa and on their own time and terms,” said Michelle Noble, guest experience manager at Southcentre Mall.

Noble says she’s attended the events for the past five years because it’s really heartwarming and helps her start off her own Christmas season.

She adds that they’ve worked with Autism Calgary to help them out with some special tips for Santa to help make the children’s experience a memorable one.

“He may come out of his chair for this event and go visit families on their terms, outside of our Santa setup, because some of the children really have challenges coming to see a stranger.”

Nick Dunne, who brought his children Lincoln and Spencer to Sunday’s event, says that it’s nice that a shopping centre can provide this sort of environment for children.

“It’s nice, it’s quiet. You don’t need to wait in line. It’s nice that they have a consideration like that. It’s nice to have a dedicated area to come to that’s for him.”

Dunne says that it’s an added bonus that they always get great pictures and his kids are always excited to come.

“He doesn’t say much, but you can always see it in his eyes when he gets on Santa’s lap and has a chance to hang out with him for a minute there.”

The big man himself says that the experience to meet with the kids at the special event is ‘tremendous’.

“I think we have a tendency sometimes to not appreciate the special needs children as well as adults who come by at Christmastime,” Santa Claus said. “I always look forward to it because it’s so special and words sort of escape me.”

Santa says he loves all of the connections he makes with the kids and parents who come to the event too.

“I really applaud the parents of the children because it’s not something that they envisioned initially, but it’s a part of their child’s like and they’ve embraced it. I’m glad that they include me in their festivities at this time of year.”

This is the seventh year that the Sensory Santa event has been held at Southcentre Mall.

(With files from Brenna Rose)