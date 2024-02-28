Southern Alberta farmers look to adapt in face of more drought
Years of drought have left southern Alberta farmers frustrated.
With a lack of snow this winter – particularly in the mountains – most are once again bracing for a tough growing season.
"It's looking to be a tricky year, for sure," said Sean Stanford, a farmer from Magrath, Alta.
"I know on my irrigated land, they're already talking about cutting back the amount of water we can put down through our pivots and wheel moves. … So it's going to be trickier on the irrigated land, for sure."
Producers are looking at less water-intensive crops such as lentils, peas, wheat and flax.
Some are trying crops they've never grown before.
"Just looking at how the drought maps look and the way they're talking about lack of moisture this year, I'm going to try to put some mustard on some dry land and see how that works out for me," Stanford said.
Corn is one crop that's fairly drought-resistant.
While it still needs plenty of water, it does a better job tolerating heat than many other crops.
But even corn farmers say it may be a challenging year.
"Our early season corn, you know you can get away with starving it a little bit with water and conserve your water for when cloud formations begin. Our later season corn, the reality is when it's hot, we'd like to use more water," said James Johnson, owner-operator of Johnson Fresh Farms in Barnwell, Alta.
Many are still holding out hope that more significant snowfall is on the way.
"That would definitely give everyone some piece of mind – just knowing that there's a bunch of snow up there and not having to bank on rain coming because over the last couple years, that definitely hasn't happened," Johnson said.
Water allocations are yet to be decided.
The Lethbridge Northern Irrigation District has already told its users they should prepare for the possibility of not getting their full allocation this year.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
BREAKING Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
Since COVID began, more parents now say they're 'really against vaccinating' their children, new survey shows
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Mixed bag of winter weather makes for challenging ski season in Saskatchewan
Similar to Katy Perry's 2008 hit, winter conditions in Saskatchewan have been hot and cold, with the mixed weather creating challenging conditions for a ski hill northeast of Regina.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
19-year-old charged with Monday murder, EPS still seeking suspects
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of 38-year-old Ryan Lariviere on Monday.
-
Edmonton police charge man with 43 offences related to manufacturing 3D-printed firearms
Police have charged an Edmonton man with several firearms offences as part of a national investigation into 3D-printed guns.
-
'Epic journey' of Alberta's Black pioneers celebrated with silver commemorative coin
An Alberta historian is hoping a new coin encourages Canadians to learn more about Western Canada's Black history.
Vancouver
-
Fraser Health offers $500 bonuses for doctors to cover 'urgent' hospital shifts
Hospitalist doctors in Fraser Health are being offered $500 bonuses to cover emergency department shifts at two hospitals with urgent need.
-
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
-
Nanaimo crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, RCMP say
A woman in her 50s was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after being hit by a car in Nanaimo Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
-
Parts of the Maritimes to see up to 100 mm of rain, 90 km/h wind gusts into Thursday
The Maritimes is in store for more rain and stronger winds Wednesday evening into Thursday.
-
Halifax Shipyard workers suspended after work refusal
Some workers at Irving Shipbuilding have been suspended with pay pending an investigation over work refusal.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigators identify cyclist killed in Vancouver Island hit-and-run
Homicide investigators have identified a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island earlier this month as they appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist in the murder investigation.
-
Nanaimo crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, RCMP say
A woman in her 50s was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after being hit by a car in Nanaimo Tuesday night.
-
Will B.C. learn lessons from other provinces before funding IVF?
British Columbia is joining seven provinces in paying for some of the cost of in vitro fertilization but scant details and long-standing inequities have raised questions about how the plan could benefit patients.
Toronto
-
Death threats, antisemitic messages targeting Jewish Toronto university student seen on school walls
A Jewish student at Toronto’s Ontario College of Art & Design University (OCAD) says she feels unsafe returning to class after antisemitic messages, including death threats, were scribbled on the walls of her school.
-
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
-
Toronto police identify 2 men killed in Weston shooting
Toronto police have identified the two men fatally shot in the city’s Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Montreal's REM suffers outage, 105K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power during winter storm
More than 100,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power early Wednesday evening as a major winter storm sweeps across the province.
-
Patients concerned about future of lymphedema clinic in Montreal
There is confusion and ample amounts of concern about the future of the lymphedema clinic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in Montreal.
-
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
Ottawa
-
Couples scramble to reschedule weddings after abrupt closure of Courtyard Restaurant
Several couples who had planned weddings at the Courtyard Restaurant in Ottawa's ByWard Market are scrambling to find new venues after the restaurant announced Tuesday afternoon it would be closing its doors for good.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in hate-related incident downtown
The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related incident earlier this month in the downtown area.
-
Significant number of Canadians using GoFundMe to help cover the cost of living
The crowdfunding platform GoFundMe says there has been a 274 per cent jump in the number of Canadian campaigns asking for money to cover basic living expenses like rent and food since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Another measles case confirmed in Ont. child who recently returned from Europe
Another child has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe. Officials warn that there may have been exposure on a flight into Pearson airport, as well as hospitals in Brantford and Hamilton.
-
Tenants fight back against renovictions at Kitchener apartment
A rally for tenants of 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener escalated when the building’s management called police on Wednesday.
-
Changeroom designs for Cambridge Recreation Complex cause tension at council meeting
Cambridge city council has put its final stamp of approval on the future Cambridge Recreation Complex, but not without some hurdles.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon emergency shelter will not proceed at proposed site
The City of Saskatoon has announced the proposed emergency shelter in the former Sutherland fire hall will not be proceed, following a city council motion to limit the criteria for site selection.
-
'We were with you': Family of Sask. mass killer embraces officer who put an end to high-speed chase
For RCMP Cst. Heidi Marshall, reviewing the dash cam footage of the chase and her deft takedown of Sanderson’s vehicle triggered emotions she had no time for on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022.
-
Saskatoon gets new federal funding to fast-track housing
Federal funding announced Wednesday in Saskatoon aims to fast-track the construction of housing for the city's most in-need residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Northen Ont. man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
-
Sudbury murderer makes court appearance on new sex assault charges
The man convicted of murdering a Sudbury woman in 1998 appeared in court by video from prison Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
Winnipeg
-
New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie to resign his seat, work for Manitoba premier
A New Democrat member of Parliament is resigning his seat for a job with Manitoba's NDP government.
-
'They are suffering': Nurses' union wanting more safety measures in hospitals
Violent incidents are on the rise according to the Manitoba Nurses Union, and its president is saying enough is enough.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
Regina
-
Sask. introduces new suicide counselling program
A new program has been launched for province-wide rapid access to counselling for loved ones of people who have died by suicide, or survived with significant injury or trauma.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders apologize to fans for 'Girl Math' ad
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are apologizing for an email sent to season ticket holders that the club admits "missed the mark."
-
Regina ranked as most affordable city in Canada to purchase a single-family home
Regina has been ranked the most affordable city across Canada to purchase a single family home, according to a recent report.