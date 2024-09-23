Southern Alberta farmers wrapping up harvest

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Farmers in southern Alberta are working to wrap up harvest, with 80 per cent of major crops in the bin, according to the province's latest crop report.

That's ahead of the five-year average by about 10 per cent despite recent rains slowing down the process.

“You just have to wait it out sometimes. If the rain's coming you have to try to plan ahead as far as you can. If you have to run some light nights and some early mornings, you do what you have to do," said Sean Stanford, a farmer from Magrath, Alta.

"Try to get the crop off. But if it rains and you're shut down for a few days that's just the way it."

While there was more rain this growing season it hasn't translated into significantly bigger yields.

Cereal crops managed to perform at or above average this year while oil seeds tended to be below average.

“Crop insurance is you get 80 per cent for your average. So if you have 50 bushels of canola as your average then you're covered for 40," said Stephen Vandervalk who farms just outside Fort Macleod, Alta.

"So, (the) reason I say that is our barley was just over crop insurance, we're not in crop insurance for our barley. But our canola we are in crop insurance."

External factors have taken their toll on prices. The recent rail strike and China’s investigation into Canadian canola have made it more difficult to move product.

Grain port workers in Vancouver have now also issued a strike notice making a difficult situation even tougher.

“It's unacceptable, it's out of control. We the general public need to start saying, 'Guys, enough is enough. You're telling me none of you can ever negotiate an agreement, you have to go on strike every single time?' I don't know, we have to figure this out," Vandervalk said.

While the harvest may be just about over, the work doesn't stop here. Farmers are already starting preparations to get ready for the next growing season.

“There's always something to do for next year. We've got to spray the weeds that are coming already to try and get them so they don't suck up all the moisture in the ground for next year. And we've got some field work to do," said Stanford.

"Whether it's discing some low spots that are full of weeds or grass. So there's always work to do on the farm."