Southern Alberta Home, Garden and Leisure Show returns to Lethbridge after 2023 hiatus

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

For the first time, the Southern Alberta Home, Garden and Leisure Show is taking place in the new Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre.

The new space is a big improvement over the old Lethbridge and District Exhibition halls used in the past, according to organizers.

“Some of the challenges and barriers that were in the old building, like it being sectioned off, we don't have that here. It's one big open space. Everyone can feel each other’s energy,” said Bridget Mearns, executive officer for BILD Lethbridge.

“There's so much to choose from the variety of our vendors, the variety of our shows we're producing. It's just exciting.”

It's been a longer wait than usual for the home and garden show to return.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the Agri-food Hub not being ready to host events.

“We knew that we would be disappointing businesses obviously, this is a very important event for them. But we really wanted to do a reset and I think we've done a really good job with an all-new home, garden and leisure show,” Mearns said.

After last year's hiatus, the show is back and bigger than ever.

The roughly 300 exhibitors at the show are also feeling great about the new facility.

“I've been to the old building a few times for different shows and this is fantastic. It's brand new, it feels new, it smells new, everything about it’s great. More upgraded everything it seems, so it's really nice,” said Todd MacMillan, the southern Alberta territory manager for Husqvarna.

This year's show is also showcasing some of the brightest upcoming builders in the region.

For the second time, the Who BILDs it Best student building competition is being hosted by Careers.

High school students have 75 minutes to finish a carpentry project.

“We have high school students from Lethbridge and area high schools. Eight different schools are being represented here. Some of the students are also involved in the dual credit program at Lethbridge College,” said Kristy Vassell, a program coordinator with Careers.

Tickets for the show are available online and at the door.

The Southern Alberta Home Home, Garden and Leisure show runs until Saturday.