    • Southern Alberta Summer Games officially goes to Town of Taber

    The Southern Alberta Summer Games, which were hosted by Coaldale in 2024, will take place in Taber in 2025. The Southern Alberta Summer Games, which were hosted by Coaldale in 2024, will take place in Taber in 2025.
    The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.

    The games will run from July 2 to July 5, featuring both individual and team sporting events in and around Taber.

    It’s expected that nearly 2,000 athletes and coaches will participate in a variety of events from athletics, baseball, basketball, cycling, lacrosse, soccer, swimming and tennis.

    Organizers say the return of the games in Coaldale last year following the pandemic exceeded expectations, bringing with it a strong sense of grassroots enthusiasm that contributes to both an enjoyable and competitive experience for all.

    “We are extremely excited about the Town of Taber hosting the 2025 Southern Alberta Summer Games.  Based on the feedback received last year from both new and returning athletes, we are confident that this year will also be exceptional,” said Kaylee Ostenberg, Chair of the Southern Alberta Recreation Association.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

