Southern Alberta town cancels alert after cougar sighting

The Town of Magrath in southern Alberta cancelled an alert for a dangerous animal after a cougar was spotted on the Magrath nature trail early Thursday morning.

The original emergency alert was issued just before 11 a.m. It was cancelled just after 2 p.m.

There was no word on whether or not the cougar had been captured.

On its Facebook page, the town advised people to keep pets on a leash or confined. It said the alert included the Jubilee Campground and fish pond area.

As more information becomes available, it will be posted to the municipal website at www.magrath.ca

Magrath is located around 38 kilometres south of Lethbridge on Highway 5.