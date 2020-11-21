CALGARY -- The province has announced nine more deaths in connection with the pandemic in Alberta, including a woman in her 20s who resided in the South zone.

Alberta Health announced the details at the same time that it said another 1,336 COVID-19 cases were found in the province over the past 24 hours.

Officials say the woman did have comorbidities that may have contributed to her death, but would not release any further details in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

There is also no information about exactly where the woman resided in the province.

This is the third victim in their 20s in Alberta to die from the disease.

Eight other people, including three from the Calgary zone, four from the Edmonton zone and another person from the South zone have also died:

Female in her 60s from Calgary zone. This death is linked to an outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre.

Male in his 90s from Calgary zone. This death is linked to an outbreak at Carewest George Boyack.

Male in his 70s from Calgary zone.

Male in his 90s from Edmonton zone. This death is linked to an outbreak at Laurel Heights Retirement Residence.

Male in his 70s from Edmonton zone.

Male in his 80s from Edmonton zone.

Female in her 60s from Edmonton zone.

Male in his 70s from South zone. This death is linked to an outbreak at AgeCare Sunrise Gardens.

Saturday's developments bring the total number of deaths in Alberta to 471.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available…