    • Southwest Calgary road reopened following 5-hour police standoff

    Calgary police blocked off a section of 17 Avenue S.W. for about five hours following a disturbance at a condo building.
    A portion of 17 Avenue S.W. was blocked off for about five hours starting late Wednesday night because of a police incident.

    At about 11 p.m., police were called to 17 Avenue near 10 Street S.W. because of a disturbance.

    When they arrived, they found someone had barricaded themselves inside one of the units in the condo complex.

    A number of police vehicles, including the tactical team, responded to the scene, which shut down 17 Avenue between 10 and 11 Street S.W.

    The incident was resolved at around 4 a.m. Thursday, but police have not shared any further details so far.

