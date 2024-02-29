Southwest Calgary road reopened following 5-hour police standoff

A portion of 17 Avenue S.W. was blocked off for about five hours starting late Wednesday night because of a police incident.

At about 11 p.m., police were called to 17 Avenue near 10 Street S.W. because of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found someone had barricaded themselves inside one of the units in the condo complex.

A number of police vehicles, including the tactical team, responded to the scene, which shut down 17 Avenue between 10 and 11 Street S.W.

The incident was resolved at around 4 a.m. Thursday, but police have not shared any further details so far.