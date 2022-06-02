Speed limit reduced near Radium Hot Springs to address bighorn sheep deaths

The ongoing issue of bighorn sheep being fatally struck by vehicles outside of Radium Hot Springs in southeast B.C. has prompted a speed limit reduction.

Doug Clovechok, the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke, took to social media on Wednesday to announce, and celebrate, the fact the speed limit would be reduced from the top of One Mile Hill toward the village.

"We heard loud and clear from our constituents that they felt the speed reduction was necessary," said Clovechok in a Facebook post. "I can now confirm that the speed will be reduced this fall from 90 km to 70 km from the top of Mile Hill past the pullouts to the 60 km in Radium."

Clovechok says the move to protect the sheep was the result of a collective lobbying effort of the province that included the mayor of Radium Hot Springs, the director of the Regional District of East Kootenay, Radium resident Kent Kebe and the Windermere Rod and Gun Club.

"Thank you to all the voices who spoke with us. The momentum continues to grow in our common effort to protect the sheep."

According to the organizers of the 'Help the Radium Bighorn Herd' group, there were approximately 120 sheep in the herd as of late 2021. In a span of five days in January of this year, four sheep were killed along the highway.

The sheep congregate along sections of Highway 93 and 95 outside the village during the winter months, attracted by the salt on the road and exposed grass.

Clovechok says the lowering of the speed limit will not hinder plans for a proposed sheep overpass in the area.

"(The minister of transportation and infrastructure) has also confirmed that there is a newly designated project manager for the sheep overpass and that the province has been in conversation with the federal government about funding the project."