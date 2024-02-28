Spending Easter in the mountains? This $10 shuttle can get you there from Calgary
Calgarians planning to travel to Banff or Canmore over Easter weekend have the option of using On-It Regional Transit.
The cost-effective shuttle wrapped up its seasonal service in October, but officials announced on Wednesday it will return for Easter weekend.
This year, Good Friday falls on March 29, followed by Easter Sunday on March 31.
During that time, On-It will be offering $10 trips to and from Canmore and Banff several times a day.
"Our riders have asked for more opportunities to visit the mountains and we are happily accommodating them," said spokesperson Jonathan Weal in a news release.
On-It launched in 2017. It is run by Southland Transportation and Bow Valley Regional Transit Commission (Roam) and provides bus service between Calgary, Canmore and Banff during the summer months.
On-It riders can transfer for no charge to Roam Transit routes within Canmore and Banff (routes 1, 2, 4, & 6).
Roam takes visitors to spots like the Banff Gondola and walking trails around Tunnel Mountain and the Cave and Basin National Historic Site.
For more information you can visit the On-It website.
