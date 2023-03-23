Spring thaw: Calgary crews working to clear flooded streets and sidewalks

There are about 60,000 storm drains in Calgary which capture water off sidewalks, streets and roads. There are about 60,000 storm drains in Calgary which capture water off sidewalks, streets and roads.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina