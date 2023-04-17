Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police

WARNING: This article contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.

Emergency crews were called to the Westgate Park high-rise condominium in the 0-100 block of Spruce Place S.W. around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday for reports that a woman had been found dead.

Police say as first responders were assessing the situation, a man jumped to his death from an upper-level balcony.

On Monday, police identified the homicide victim as 69-year-old Joanne Suk-Wah Tse and the man who then took his own life as 61-year-old De Lin Tang.

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson says police believe Tang either threw or pushed Tse over the balcony, and confirmed her feet and hands were bound at the time.

Both died from blunt-force trauma after their falls.

"I can't remember, in 24 years of being a police officer, that I've seen something like this," Gregson said.

At this time, police don't know what Tang's motivation was.

"This event was domestic in nature, however, we believe this was a new relationship and we are still trying to determine the nature of the relationship and the events that led up to this tragic outcome," Gregson said.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends who have been impacted."

Police say Tang's identity is being released in the hopes that investigators can learn what led to the horrifically violent incident.

Officers are also hoping to locate Tang's vehicle, a white 2023 Subaru Outback, with Alberta plate CNR 0008.

Calgary police are hoping to locate 61-year-old De Lin Tang's vehicle, a white 2023 Subaru Outback, with Alberta plates CNR 0008.

"We noticed that his vehicle wasn't at the scene," Gregson said. "So it just leaves that question, 'Well, where is it? How did he get there?'"

Anyone with information about the incident, the location of Tang's vehicle or the nature of the relationship between those involved is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

As the deaths took place in a public area, Calgary police are encouraging witnesses to contact the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST), a free service offered to all victims of crime or tragedy.

VAST can be reached at 403-428-8398 or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828.