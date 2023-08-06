Spruce Meadows goes to the dogs with help from Alberta Kennel Club

Spruce Meadows isn't just for horses this weekend. Instead, the whole place has gone to the dogs.

The Alberta Kennel Club is hosting its Summer Classic Dog Show, which includes nearly 2,000 canines competing alongside their human companions.

The dogs are competing in several categories, including breeds, agility and obedience.

One of the competitors at the Alberta Kennel Club's dog show at Spruce Meadows on Aug. 5, 2023

Spectators can learn why certain breeds look the way they do, and which of those breeds might be a great addition for their home.

"We're thrilled to have this many dogs," said Wendy Hamilton-Petkau of the Alberta Kennel Club.

"We have over one thousand dogs per day entered," she said. "We have dogs coming from all across Canada, the US. And there's actually a dog from Italy."

The show continues through Monday, with free parking and free entry for kids under 12.